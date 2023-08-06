Protesters receive settlement money from 2017 Stockley Protest

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A group of protesters arrested by St. Louis police in 2017 are receiving payments from the City.

The protests began after St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted of killing Anthony Lamar Smith, a Black man.

During the protests, police surrounded and arrested large numbers of people who later sued, saying their rights were violated.

The City denied wrongdoing but agreed to pay a settlement of nearly $5 million.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.