Normandy Schools, Beyond Housing host Beyond the Backpack event

On Saturday, Normandy Schools and Beyond Housing welcomed local families for Beyond the Backpack.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The final weeks of summer are a busy time for students.

It's a free Back to School event, offering school supplies, health screenings, haircuts and community resources.

It’s a free Back to School event, offering school supplies, health screenings, haircuts and community resources.

Beyond Housing has helped more than 3,000 children with their school needs over the last ten years.

