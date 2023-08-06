Normandy Schools, Beyond Housing host Beyond the Backpack event

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The final weeks of summer are a busy time for students.

On Saturday, Normandy Schools and Beyond Housing welcomed local families for Beyond the Backpack.

It’s a free Back to School event, offering school supplies, health screenings, haircuts and community resources.

Beyond Housing has helped more than 3,000 children with their school needs over the last ten years.

