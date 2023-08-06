Surprise Squad
Man shot, killed in Kingsway West neighborhood

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide where a man was shot numerous times in the Kingsway West neighborhood Sunday.

Police responded to a call for a shooting at the 5100 block of Greer just before 2 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was then pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation; News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

