Man shot, killed in Kingsway West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide where a man was shot numerous times in the Kingsway West neighborhood Sunday.

Police responded to a call for a shooting at the 5100 block of Greer just before 2 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was then pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation; News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.