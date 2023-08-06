Major Case Squad investigating shooting that left one person dead in Wellston

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in the Wellston neighborhood Saturday night.

According to a release from Major Case, the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 6100 block of Page Avenue. Arriving officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead on scene and the other was taken to a local hospital, currently listed in serious but stable condition. After officers secured the scene, the North County Police Cooperative requested Major Case to investigate. Along with the North County Police Cooperative, 18 Major Case Squad investigators are working the investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

