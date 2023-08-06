Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Major Case Squad investigating shooting that left one person dead in Wellston

One victim was pronounced dead on scene and the other was taken to a local hospital, currently...
One victim was pronounced dead on scene and the other was taken to a local hospital, currently listed in serious but stable condition.(KMOV)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in the Wellston neighborhood Saturday night.

According to a release from Major Case, the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 6100 block of Page Avenue. Arriving officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead on scene and the other was taken to a local hospital, currently listed in serious but stable condition. After officers secured the scene, the North County Police Cooperative requested Major Case to investigate. Along with the North County Police Cooperative, 18 Major Case Squad investigators are working the investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

sunday
First Alert Weather Day TODAY: Severe Storms Possible
Prosecutors allege Fabian Marta assisted in the kidnapping of two children and impeded police...
Chesterfield man charged with accessory to child kidnapping donated to anti-child trafficking movie
Generic Crime Scene
10-year-old boy killed in Pike Co. crash
Measles
Health officials warn of Measles exposure in the St. Louis Metro
Thieves from Memphis hit Hillsboro car dealership
Thieves from Memphis hit Hillsboro car dealership

Latest News

Normandy Schools, Beyond Housing host Beyond the Backpack event
Normandy Schools, Beyond Housing host Beyond the Backpack event
We Are Family community giveaway hosted in Cahokia High School
We Are Family community giveaway hosted in Cahokia High School
Protesters receive settlement money from 2017 Stockley Protest
Protesters receive settlement money from 2017 Stockley Protest
Metro family raises money to honor woman killed by driver under the influence
Metro family raises money for Mothers Against Drunk Driving after 23-year-old killed by driver under the influence