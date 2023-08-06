Illinois State Fair kicks off this week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - We are just days away from the start of the Illinois State Fair.

This year’s theme is Harvest the Fun. Illinois officials have spent more than $60,000 on improvements at the fairgrounds.

This includes permanent ticket booths and arena renovations.

The fair has also added a sensory station where overstimulated guests can take a break.

The Illinois State Fair runs from Aug. 10 through Aug. 20 in Springfield.

