First Alert Weather Day Today: Severe Storms Possible

First Alert Weather:

Severe Storms Possible 4PM - 10PM Today

Primary Threats: Hail & Wind (Isolated Tornadoes Possible)

Few Spotty Showers Possible Monday

Today is a First Alert Weather Day: A few spotty dying showers and thundershowers are moving across our area this morning, but strong to severe storms are possible late this afternoon into the evening. Much of the afternoon will be dry and humid as temperatures climb into the upper 80s. But by the late afternoon and into the evening, we’ll be on the lookout for strong to severe thunderstorms. The threat level is a 2 out of 5, and it includes nearly our entire area. A cold front will trigger these storms to the northwest of St. Louis between 3:00 and 5:00 PM. As the front advances, we expect these storms to build southward into our area. The main threats appears to be damaging winds and large hail, but we can’t rule out an isolated weak tornado. The prime time to watch is 4PM to 10PM.

What’s next: Drier and cooler air flows in behind today’s cold front. We’ll enjoy lower temperatures and humidity for the start of next week. A few spotty showers are possible Monday, but higher storm chances return by Wednesday (which could eventually become a First Alert Weather Day with another chance of strong storms).

