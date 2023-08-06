Surprise Squad
First Alert: Tornado Watch In Effect

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Tornado Watch in highlighted areas below through 10pm
  • Weak Isolated tornadoes possible along with large hail and damaging winds
  • Cloudy & seasonably cool Monday with showers possible mainly in the morning

Today is a First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible through late this evening and a tornado watch is in effect. Large hail and damaging winds are possible in any severe storms that develop.

The storms move out by midnight tonight and we should be dry overnight.

What’s next: Cooler air flows in behind today’s cold front. We’ll enjoy lower temperatures and humidity for the start of next week. A few spotty showers are possible Monday, but higher storm chances return by Wednesday (which could eventually become a First Alert Weather Day with another chance of strong storms).

