Family honoring girl killed in car crash with pet food drive

Trinity Buel, 17, was killed in a crash driving home from work in 2018
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local family is on a mission to help others after losing their loved one in a car crash.

Trinity Buel was 17 when she was killed in a car crash while driving home from work in Alton in 2018.

Her family started a local non-profit, Trinity’s Way, in her honor.

On Sunday, Trinity’s Way volunteers hosted a pet food drive at Piasa Park.

Their goal is to collect 1,000 pounds of food for the Metro East Humane Society.

Family members said Trinity was an animal lover who wanted to help as many pets as possible.

Trinity’s Way also hosts other events throughout the year, including cleaning up area parks.

You can find more information on the organization’s website.

