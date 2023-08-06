Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Child killed, 5 people injured in shooting at Louisiana home

FILE - A child was killed in a shooting at a home in Lafayette, Louisiana on Saturday.
FILE - A child was killed in a shooting at a home in Lafayette, Louisiana on Saturday.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - One child was killed and five other people were shot following an incident Saturday morning in Lafayette, Lousiana, according to KPLC.

Two police officers are among those seriously injured.

At least three Lafayette police officers responded after 2 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, someone fired at them, wounding two officers. Another officer returned fire.

Three additional victims were struck by gunfire during the incident, including a woman and two children. It is unclear who shot them.

Deputies describe the officers’ injuries as serious and say the other victims are in critical condition. The suspect was also shot, although it’s unclear the extent of their injuries.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

sunday
First Alert Weather Day TODAY: Severe Storms Possible
Prosecutors allege Fabian Marta assisted in the kidnapping of two children and impeded police...
Chesterfield man charged with accessory to child kidnapping donated to anti-child trafficking movie
Generic Crime Scene
10-year-old boy killed in Pike Co. crash
Measles
Health officials warn of Measles exposure in the St. Louis Metro
Thieves from Memphis hit Hillsboro car dealership
Thieves from Memphis hit Hillsboro car dealership

Latest News

US players react following a miss in the penalty shootout during the Women's World Cup round of...
US loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in earliest Women’s World Cup exit ever
One victim was pronounced dead on scene and the other was taken to a local hospital, currently...
Major Case Squad investigating shooting that left one person dead in Wellston
FILE - This combo of file images shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, left, and Tesla and SpaceX...
Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X
FILE - Veterans, military family members and advocates call for Senate Republicans to change...
Veterans see historic expansion of benefits for toxic exposure as new law nears anniversary