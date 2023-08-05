Surprise Squad
South City thrift store had a quarter of inventory destroyed in Sk8 Liborious fire

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - When Sk8 Liborious burned down, it didn’t just affect skaters but a local small business.

Black Rabbit Vintage is a local vintage clothing store with a South City storefront featuring hundreds of items. Still, a quarter of their inventory was being stored at Sk8 Liborious.

Most of the items were ruined by fire, smoke, or mold from the water. The owner of the store, Madelyn Lumpe, said many antique items were lost, but some can be restored.

“What I’m really focusing on right now is probably just raising the funds to be able to save what I was able to save from there,” said Lumpe. “Anytime I have to get rid of something, I really do feel like I’m throwing away someone’s memory or somebody’s favorite item, and I would be devastated if someone had to do that with some of my things.”

Both Sk8 Liborious and the items from Black Rabbit Vintage being stored there were not covered by insurance.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with expenses; you can donate here.

