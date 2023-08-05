SLPS, Urban League Back-to-School Expo draws hundreds to the Dome

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis got ready for the coming school year in style Saturday in what’s become an annual tradition.

The Back-to-School Expo is hosted by the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis in partnership with St. Louis Public Schools. Students received many back-to-school essentials, like school supplies, health screenings and vaccinations.

SLPS Superintendent Dr. Keisha Scarlett says the fun-filled event is a great kickoff to the school year that takes stress off of busy families.

“(It’s about) the connections, the relationships, the engagement and support that our students need in order to not just survive, but thrive.” Dr. Scarlett said.

Valerie Wright was one of the first people in line outside the Dome at America’s Center Saturday morning. She says she brings her two granddaughters to the festival every year.

“It costs so much for school supplies and clothing today that this helps a great deal,” Wright said.

In addition to the supplies, the event also included plenty of free food, entertainment and music, including a boxing match. Tom Bailey with the Urban League says the event’s flair underscores an even more important purpose, teaching financial literacy and community empowerment for all.

“(We have) events and activities, and even though it’s presented in a festive environment, it provides people with an opportunity to learn.”

