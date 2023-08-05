Severe Storm Risk Sunday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Severe Storms are Possible Sunday which is a First Alert Weather Day

Timing on strongest storms is during Sunday evening

Quieter and less humid Monday-Tuesday

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day: Most of the afternoon will be dry and humid, with temperatures reaching their peak in the upper 80s. By the late afternoon and evening, we have to watch for strong to severe storms. The threat level 2/5 risk for storms has expanded to include the metro and most counties west. A cold front will help force these storms. Initially, discrete cells are possible, in particular in northern and central Missouri. The hail threat is higher with these initial storms. As the front advances, it will aid in forming a line, increasing the wind risk. While the threat is low, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either.

What’s next: Drier air flow in behind the cold front. We’ll enjoy lower temperatures and humidity for the start of next week. Storm chances return Wednesday & Thursday.

