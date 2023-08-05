Surprise Squad
Storms clear today. Strong storms possible Sunday

By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Saturday brings us warm and humid air
  • Severe Storms are Possible Sunday which is a First Alert Weather Day
  • Quieter and less humid Monday-Tuesday

Saturday: After the early morning rain ends, I expect a lot of dry time with low chances for any spot rain to redevelop. Prepare for a very humid day too.

Sunday: Another chance of storms is targeting the area Sunday afternoon to evening and these could be severe. For now, the higher level 2 severe risk is directly East of St. Louis with a lower level 1 risk from St. Louis to the West. Check back for updates on the timing, we’ll refine that as we get closer but for now it’s looking like late afternoon and evening.

