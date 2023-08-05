Surprise Squad
Second corpse flower of the year blooming at MoBOT, extended viewing hours announced

Thousands visit MoBOT to see corpse flower
Thousands visit MoBOT to see corpse flower
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Augie the corpse flower, a clone of Octavia who bloomed Sunday, is now blooming at the Missouri Botanical Garden Saturday.

MoBOT’s first corpse flower to bloom, named Octavia, started blooming on July 30. Predictions were that her clone, Augie, would bloom around 10 days after, but MoBOT announced the blooming started Saturday.

The Garden will be open for free viewings from 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, to 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 6.  Admission is free from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Only the Linnean House, where Augie is blooming, will be open during these hours.

Augie is the Garden’s 14th corpse flower bloom and the Garden’s second bloom of the summer.

Augie is 80 inches tall and weighs 107 pounds.

MoBOT’s live camera feed of the corpse flower can be found on YouTube: Missouri Botanical Garden Corpse Flower Cam.

For complete information, visit: www.mobot.org/corpseflower

