Rezoning proposal put on hold in O’Fallon, Missouri, after concerns over new gas station

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A rezoning proposal in O’Fallon, Missouri, is on hold after neighbors had concerns about the plan.

The proposal is to build a Circle K gas station at the corner of Knaust and Mexico Road in O’Fallon, not too far from Highway K.

It would be directly across the road from Fort Zumwalt South High School. Residents say the intersection is already busy with the high school, and adding the gas station would only add more traffic.

The O’Fallon planning and zoning commission tabled the item at their meeting earlier this week.

