Missouri’s Back-To-School tax-free weekend is this weekend

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Parents in Missouri can save money this weekend with the state’s annual tax-free shopping weekend.

The annual Back-To-School sales tax holiday runs until Sunday at midnight.

Shoppers can save on school supplies, clothes, shoes, computers and more, and the savings are even bigger this year. That’s because Missouri lawmakers passed a law waiving all state and local sales taxes.

Remember, this only applies to Missouri. There is no sales tax holiday in Illinois this year.

