First Alert: Severe Storm Risk Sunday

sunday
sunday(gray)
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Severe Storms are Possible Sunday which is a First Alert Weather Day
  • Timing on strongest storms is mainly 6pm - Midnight Sunday
  • Quieter and less humid Monday-Tuesday

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day: We could see a few showers or storms through the morning, but they are not expected to be severe. Most of the afternoon will be dry and humid, with temperatures reaching their peak in the upper 80s. By the late afternoon and evening, we have to watch for strong to severe storms. The threat level 2/5 risk for storms has expanded to include the metro and most counties west. A cold front will help force these storms. Initially, storms will develop in northern and central Missouri. As the front advances, we expect these storms to build southward into our area. The main threat appears to be damaging winds, but we can’t rule out large hail, or an isolated weak tornado either.

What’s next: Drier air flow in behind the cold front. We’ll enjoy lower temperatures and humidity for the start of next week. Storm chances return Wednesday.

