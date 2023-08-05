Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

10-year-old boy killed in Pike Co. crash

Generic Crime Scene
Generic Crime Scene(Northern News Now)
By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 10-year-old boy was killed in a one-vehicle accident Friday morning in Pike County, Mo.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the passenger in the car was also a 10-year-old boy.

Officials said the crash happened on Pike County Road around 8:30 a.m. They said the boy was making a right hand turn when he started skidding and ran off the roadway, striking a fence, and overturning the car. Both boys were ejected from the car.

The 10-year-old driver was pronounced dead at Pike County Memorial Hospital around 9:18 a.m. and the passenger has minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to St. Louis County Police, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on North Highway 67...
Woman killed in crash on Highway 67 in north St. Louis Co.
Measles
Health officials warn of Measles exposure in the St. Louis Metro
Hazelwood teen who paid off student lunch debts receives special surprise
Hazelwood teen who paid off student lunch debts receives special surprise
Severe And Flood Risks Tonight & Sunday
Storms clear today. Strong storms possible Sunday
Harriett Childers was killed while driving for Uber
Boy, 15, charged almost a year after nurse, Uber driver is killed in East St. Louis

Latest News

Chesterfield man charged with accessory to child kidnapping donated to anti-child trafficking...
Chesterfield man charged with accessory to child kidnapping donated to anti-child trafficking movie
Boy, 15, charged almost a year after nurse, Uber driver is killed in East St. Louis
Health officials warn of Measles exposure in the St. Louis Metro
Health officials warn of Measles exposure in the St. Louis Metro
Graphic
1 dead after accident in Walnut Park East