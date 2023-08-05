10-year-old boy killed in Pike Co. crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 10-year-old boy was killed in a one-vehicle accident Friday morning in Pike County, Mo.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the passenger in the car was also a 10-year-old boy.

Officials said the crash happened on Pike County Road around 8:30 a.m. They said the boy was making a right hand turn when he started skidding and ran off the roadway, striking a fence, and overturning the car. Both boys were ejected from the car.

The 10-year-old driver was pronounced dead at Pike County Memorial Hospital around 9:18 a.m. and the passenger has minor injuries.

