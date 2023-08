ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Accident reconstruction has been requested at the scene of a fatal accident involving a motorcycle Friday.

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at W. Florissant and Davison around 8:20 p.m. Friday.

A motorcyclist died at the scene.

This is developing news. News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

