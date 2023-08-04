Woman shot in the head, killed in North City
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after finding a woman shot in the head in North City Thursday evening.
St. Louis police responded to a call for a shooting at the 4700 block of Riverview just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday. At the scene, police found a woman in her 20s who had been shot in the head. Homicide has been requested.
This marks the third day in a row with a homicide occurring in the City after a man was killed in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood Wednesday, and a man was killed in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Tuesday.
This is an ongoing investigation. News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.
