Woman shot in the head, killed in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after finding a woman shot in the head in North City Thursday evening.

St. Louis police responded to a call for a shooting at the 4700 block of Riverview just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday. At the scene, police found a woman in her 20s who had been shot in the head. Homicide has been requested.

This marks the third day in a row with a homicide occurring in the City after a man was killed in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood Wednesday, and a man was killed in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Tuesday.

This is an ongoing investigation. News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

