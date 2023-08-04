Woman killed in crash on Highway 67 in north St. Louis Co.

Surprise Squad
According to St. Louis County Police, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on North Highway 67 near Robbins Grove Drive.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a car crash on Highway 67 Thursday evening.

According to St. Louis County Police, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on North Highway 67 near Robbins Grove Drive. Through a preliminary investigation, authorities learned that two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Highway 67 when one of the vehicles struck a street sign, causing a piece of it to impale the windshield of the other driver. Although the vehicles did not crash into one another, it is unknown what happened after the car’s windshield was impaled. Police say the driver of that car, a woman, was pronounced dead on the scene. The other driver was uninjured.

The investigation is active. More information will be added to this story once it has been released.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

