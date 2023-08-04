Urban farmers worry this week’s heavy rains may be too much of a good thing

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) - Community gardens and urban farms have had a rough summer.

For the past couple of months, they’ve suffered through drought and unusually hot weather that’s tough on both the crops and the plants.

But Tyrean Lewis, the owner of Heru Urban Farms in Florissant, isn’t happy with the heavy rain this week, either.

“We don’t mind the rain, but we want consistency,” he said. “When you have a lot of storms, it does things to your crop.”

Hail damaged dozens of melons at his farm a few days ago. He said the heavy rain has also brought out nearby pests. He said skunks, in particular, seem to seek out his crops after heavy rain.

“They can’t get enough of my watermelons,” he said.

Lewis grows many of his crops at Confluence Farms, just south of the Missouri River. Cat Dunsford, who manages the farm, was at least pleased that the rain had cooled things down, though she acknowledged that more wet weather could be too much of a good thing.

“It’s helping with the irrigation but we have to keep an eye on it,” she said.

Several local grocers, food pantries and other communities depend on the produce harvested by the growers at Confluence. She and Lewis hoped that their growers could continue to supply food, despite challenges with the weather and climate change.

“The importance of knowing your farmers increases more every year,” Dunsford said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.