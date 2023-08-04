Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Urban farmers worry this week’s heavy rains may be too much of a good thing

Community gardens and urban farms have had a rough summer.
By Nathan Vickers
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) - Community gardens and urban farms have had a rough summer.

For the past couple of months, they’ve suffered through drought and unusually hot weather that’s tough on both the crops and the plants.

But Tyrean Lewis, the owner of Heru Urban Farms in Florissant, isn’t happy with the heavy rain this week, either.

“We don’t mind the rain, but we want consistency,” he said. “When you have a lot of storms, it does things to your crop.”

Hail damaged dozens of melons at his farm a few days ago. He said the heavy rain has also brought out nearby pests. He said skunks, in particular, seem to seek out his crops after heavy rain.

“They can’t get enough of my watermelons,” he said.

Lewis grows many of his crops at Confluence Farms, just south of the Missouri River. Cat Dunsford, who manages the farm, was at least pleased that the rain had cooled things down, though she acknowledged that more wet weather could be too much of a good thing.

“It’s helping with the irrigation but we have to keep an eye on it,” she said.

Several local grocers, food pantries and other communities depend on the produce harvested by the growers at Confluence. She and Lewis hoped that their growers could continue to supply food, despite challenges with the weather and climate change.

“The importance of knowing your farmers increases more every year,” Dunsford said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spot Showers Today, Scattered Storms Tonight
Spot Showers Today, Scattered Storms Tonight
William Burns, 39, and Rachel Burns, 32, are charged with enticement or attempted enticement of...
Couple accused of trying to entice girl, 11, in University City
justin smith
South City man regains custody of son after recovering from fentanyl, alcohol use
Hailey Zenk will be charged as an adult after a Lincoln County crash that killed 3 teenagers.
Driver in fatal Lincoln County crash certified as adult
Whistleblower complaint alleges unlawful hires, improper pay raises in St. Louis government
Whistleblower complaint alleges unlawful hires, improper pay raises in St. Louis City government

Latest News

Local artist spreads happiness by creating smiles
Local artist spreads happiness by creating smiles
Efforts made to preserve historic Brooklyn, Illinois history
Efforts made to preserve historic Brooklyn, Illinois history
state fair
Illinois State Fair starts next week
Police investigate string of cellphone store break-ins
Police investigate string of cellphone store break-ins