Storms Tonight: Heaviest & Strongest Southwest

First Alert Weather:

A Flood Watch has been issued just South/Southwest of St. Louis

A Few severe storms are possible Southwest of the St. Louis Metro Overnight

Another round of storms is possible Saturday Morning

Tonight: More scattered showers and storms develop overnight and the heaviest rainfall will occur southwest of St. Louis where soils are saturated from two days of heavy rains. That’s why a Flash Flood Watch has been issued through 9 AM for areas southwest of St. Louis, with the most susceptible areas being those with heavy rain the past two days. Also, there is a severe risk for areas southwest overnight with damaging winds the main threat but some hail possible too. Storms will shift south of St. Louis by the morning drive and the rain in our southern coverage area will taper off during the morning. Expect very humid conditions all night and again all day tomorrow.

flood (Gray)

What’s Next? A mainly dry Friday but some brief spot showers may pop up here and there. Expect more organized scattered rain and storms to develop early Saturday morning. The weekend will have plenty of dry time but we have a 50% chance of rain & storms Saturday & Sunday. Timing favors evening through morning, but check back as we get closer to the weekend and better pinpoint the timing. A front comes through Sunday so that Monday and Tuesday will be warm but not too hot with mainly dry weather.

