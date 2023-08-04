Severe And Flood Risks Tonight & Sunday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

Severe Risk This Evening, Stronger Storms West

Severe Storms Possible Sunday which is a First Alert Weather Day

Quieter and less humid Monday-Tuesday

This evening and tonight: A severe risk this evening, though the best chance is in the yellow level 2 area on the risk map, farther west of St. Louis. Severe wind, hail and an isolated tornado possible. We’ll have to watch any storms closely in St. Louis though we expect some weakening as the storms push east. Most likely timing in St. Louis is 10pm-1AM.

Saturday: After the early morning rain ends, I expect a lot of dry time with low chances for any spot rain to redevelop. Prepare for a very humid day too.

Sunday: Another chance of storms is targeting the area Sunday afternoon to evening and these could be severe. For now, the higher level 2 severe risk is directly East of St. Louis with a lower level 1 risk from St. Louis to the West. Check back for updates on the timing, we’ll refine that as we get closer but for now it’s looking like late afternoon and evening.

