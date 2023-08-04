Police investigate string of cellphone store break-ins

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police in four cities are investigating recent break-ins at cellphone stores which might be linked. The most recent crime occurred at a Metro by T-Mobile store in Crystal City last night.

A couple of miles away in Festus, thieves broke into a Verizon store two weeks ago. On surveillance video, the thieves could be seen grabbing cellphone displays and leaving the store in 30 seconds.

“I would definitely think this is something they’ve done before. They’ve done some research into it to figure out how to get in and get out as quick as possible and get out of the area before officers have time to respond to the scene,” said Festus Police Chief Doug Wendel.

Detectives are comparing notes to see if the crimes are connected to two recent break-ins in De Soto and one in Sullivan. Each time the thieves use a rock or paving stone from a landscaped area to break a window and get inside.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.