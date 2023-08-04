Murals, other art projects illustrate growing investments in Midtown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Grace McCammond is working on an unusual canvas.

From her scaffold over Washington Street, she’s been carefully outlining the start of a mural on the corrugated metal siding of a parking garage.

“I’m just finding my edges,” she said.

On Friday morning, she was just starting the outline of the face she had been commissioned to paint.

Over the next few weeks, the mural will take shape, a colorful portrait of the artist, dancer, and St. Louis native Josephine Baker.

“I love putting paint on a wall and I love making people smile,” McCammond said.

Projects like McCammond’s reflect a larger story in the Midtown neighborhood. In the past few years, a number of new businesses and projects have blossomed in the area.

The mural of Baker will be right next to the GW Lofts, a newly renovated apartment building with a ground-level café.

Lillie Harvey, the property manager of GW Lofts, said she’s enjoyed seeing businesses pop up along Washington St. through midtown.

“What’s not happening here?” she said. “You have the soccer stadium, places that are popping up. So many intricate things are developing.”

Other businesses have sensed the same kind of growth. A few blocks away on Locust, several new shops, restaurants, modeling agencies and advertising companies have moved in.

Danni Eickenhorst, who owns The Fountain on Locust, described the neighborhood as having a “creative energy.”

She said another driving force in the area was the prospect of a light rail along Jefferson St. and CityPark, the new MLS stadium.

She believed projects like the murals going up in the area reflect the growth in the neighborhood.

“We’ve got a lot of things coming,” Eickenhorst said. “Keep an eye on us.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.