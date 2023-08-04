ISP makes progress on DNA backlog

ILLINOIS (KMOV) -- Illinois state crime labs are making headway on a DNA backlog.

At the end of the last fiscal year, the backlog reached above 8,000. ISP said Friday that the DNA backlog has dropped 37%.

The labs test DNA from homicides and sexual assaults from police departments across the state. ISP also said the turnaround time for test results has dropped from seven months to four.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.