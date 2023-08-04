Surprise Squad
Four teens rescued from bluff in St. Charles County

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Four teens were rescued from a bluff in St. Charles County Thursday evening.

Authorities received a call around 7:30 p.m. that four teenagers were out in a remote area between trails at the August Busch Conservation Area. The teens were reportedly unable to reach the trails around them because the ground was loose. A search and rescue team worked over three hours to bring the teens to safety, using special techniques that are practiced throughout the year.

The teens were reunited with their parents, and no injuries were reported.

