Efforts made to preserve historic Brooklyn, Illinois history

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, Ill. (KMOV) -- The town of Brooklyn, Illinois, has a rich history that goes all the way back to slavery.

It’s one of three Civil War towns established by African Americans, playing a crucial role in giving Black people freedom.

But the town could be a thing of the past. News 4′s Taylor Holt traveled to Brooklyn and shares what efforts are being done to save it.

