County man sentenced for child sex crimes, impregnating 14 year old

(MGN)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for statutory rape of a foster child.

Edward L. Wiseman, 43, abused a minor for years and impregnated her when she was 14. After the minor was placed in foster care, Wiseman sent naked pictures of himself and requested the same from her. He also arranged for them to meet for sex when she was 16.

The victim’s younger sister told authorities that Wiseman also abused her. Wiseman disputes this.

Law enforcement also found child porn on Wiseman’s phone.

In March in U.S. District Court in St. Louis, Wiseman pleaded guilty to two felonies, coercion and enticement of a minor and soliciting child pornography.

“Today, Mr. Wiseman will begin to pay for his crimes against an innocent child,” said Special Agent in Charge Travis Gibson of the U.S. Secret Service’s St. Louis Field Office. “The Secret Service is proud to support Project Safe Childhood, and we commend our law enforcement partners for their tireless work to put an end to this devastating abuse.”

