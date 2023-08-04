Surprise Squad
Chesterfield man charged with accessory to child kidnapping donated to anti-child trafficking movie

Prosecutors allege Fabian Marta assisted in the kidnapping of two children and impeded police...
Prosecutors allege Fabian Marta assisted in the kidnapping of two children and impeded police from taking them back to their lawful parent.(SLMPD)
By Matt Woods
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Fabian Marta, a Chesterfield man charged with being an accessory to the kidnapping of two children, was an investor of the anti-child trafficking movie “Sound of Freedom,” his attorney confirmed to News 4.

A probable cause statement against Marta, 51, alleges he helped somebody who had unlawfully taken her children and interfered with the return of the two children to their lawful parent “by refusing to allow police access to the residence and impeding the kidnapping investigation.”

The probable cause statement says the children were taken from an address near Midtown in St. Louis City and taken to an address in the Fountain Park neighborhood about 10 minutes away. It alleges Marta helped harbor the children at the Fountain Park address. Both children are under 14 years old.

Marta’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, confirmed to News 4 in an interview that Marta was “one of many investors” of “Sound of Freedom.”

Rosenblum said Marta was providing living space to the other suspect in the case in exchange for rehab on some of the properties Marta owned. He claimed his client is completely innocent of the charge.

“These charges are completely unfounded,” Rosenblum said. “I believe they are conflated and I believe Mr. Marta will be exonerated.”

