Boy, 15, charged almost a year after nurse, Uber driver is killed in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A 15-year-old boy is facing charges in connection with the shooting death of a nurse and Uber driver in East St. Louis.

The teen is facing juvenile charges of first-degree murder and aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Police say, Harriett Childers, 49, of St. Louis, was found shot fatally shot in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on August 22, 2022. Childers worked full-time at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and also drove for Uber. She was driving for Uber when she was shot.

Uber released the following statement about the charges:

“We are grateful to law enforcement for their unwavering efforts to seek justice for Harriett over the past year. We continue to keep her loved ones in our hearts and hope this development helps provide a sense of closure.”

The suspect is being held in the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.