Anheuser-Busch Biergarten holds 10-year anniversary event

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Anheuser-Busch Biergarten will celebrate its 10-year anniversary Saturday.

Activities and deals will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Biergarten, which is located at 1127 Pestalozzi St, St. Louis, Mo.

Tours will be discounted with the code ‘10YEARS,’ and attendees will be able to enjoy live music.

Between 6-7 p.m. there will be photo opportunities with the well-known Anheuser-Busch Clydesdales.

