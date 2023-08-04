Surprise Squad
Anheuser-Busch Biergarten holds 10-year anniversary event

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Anheuser-Busch Biergarten will celebrate its 10-year anniversary Saturday.

Activities and deals will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Biergarten, which is located at 1127 Pestalozzi St, St. Louis, Mo.

Tours will be discounted with the code ‘10YEARS,’ and attendees will be able to enjoy live music.

Between 6-7 p.m. there will be photo opportunities with the well-known Anheuser-Busch Clydesdales.

