6 weeks after Washington Ave. shooting, St. Louis City & County pushing back against gun violence

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As St. Louis city and county officials continue to find ways to fight gun violence, a teen was arrested for taking part in the largest shooting in the city this year.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police announced Thursday that a 16-year-old from Bellefontaine Neighbors was detained on a charge of first-degree assault in relation to the shooting back in June, in which around a dozen teenagers were shot and one died on Washington Avenue.

News 4 went to the scene where the shooting occurred Thursday. We’re told by a tenant that that type of late-night party won’t happen again in the office building.

JaJuan Harris believed he knows how they got in.

“They were propping the lock open on this door,” said Harris.

Harris owns a bail bond business inside 1409 Washington, the scene of the crime where around a dozen teens were injured, leaving one dead.

He said improvements to the building’s security were attempted before the shooting, and the issue has since been fixed.

“The building has been very quiet. I think they really kind of got rid of problem tenants or whatnot,” said Harris.

He believes the people that allowed all those kids inside are no longer in the building and has seen more police since shots were fired inside.

“I’m seeing cops walk up and down the street, I’ve never seen that downtown before,” said Harris.

The teen arrested was not from the city. Instead, he lives in North County in the district of Shalonda Webb, Chair of the St. Louis County Council.

“It’s disheartening. It’s concerning,” said Webb.

Webb is seeking answers to stopping gun violence in the county.

One place she’s looking is in the city, where Mayor Tishaura Jones signed a bill into law Thursday that bans people from openly carrying guns in the city, unless they have a concealed carry permit.

Something you can’t get until you’re 19.

She’s now looking at some version of that for St. Louis County.

“We can’t fix it in one area and then don’t have any rules in another area, because it’s like anything else, it’s going to spread,” said Webb.

There is no bill yet. Webb said she doesn’t want a knee-jerk reaction to the gun violence in the region.

In particular, she said she wants something that stops kids from openly flaunting firearms while also holding up in court.

“I don’t want to put us in a situation where it’s just in court, where we can’t enforce anything. It doesn’t move the needle in our communities,” said Webb.

Unlike the city, the county is split politically, meaning many conservatives may be apprehensive about any gun restrictions.

Webb said she wants input and welcomes pushback.

“Help me see that different perspective. Help me make sure that I’m not (having) tunnel vision,” said Webb.

Webb pointed to gun violence over at the St. Louis Galleria as one example.

Police Chief of Richmond Heights Gerry Rohr told News 4 it’s been quieter since but he does support Webb’s efforts.

