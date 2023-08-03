Suspect in custody after woman shot in South City
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot in south St. Louis Thursday afternoon.
The woman was shot in the 4300 block of South Broadway around 3:40 p.m. Police said she was taken to the hospital but her condition has not been released.
A suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, according to police.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes known.
