Suspect in custody after woman shot in South City

(Northern News Now)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot in south St. Louis Thursday afternoon.

The woman was shot in the 4300 block of South Broadway around 3:40 p.m. Police said she was taken to the hospital but her condition has not been released.

A suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, according to police.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes known.

