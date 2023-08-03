Surprise Squad
Teen charged in shooting that left one dead, 11 injured in downtown St. Louis

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that left a teen dead and 11 others injured in downtown St. Louis in June.

The suspect was taken into custody in Bellefontaine Neighbors Wednesday and taken to the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Facility. He is charged with first-degree assault.

The shooting happened near the intersection of 14th and Washington around 1:00 a.m. on June 18. Makao Moore, 17, was killed. One of those injured was trampled by teens who were running from the shooting, and the other 10 victims who survived were shot.

