Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Tax holiday begins this weekend in Missouri

School Supplies generic
School Supplies generic(MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- This weekend, a tax holiday in Missouri is aimed at helping people who are buying school supplies before the new school year begins.

Missouri’s 2023 back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Friday and runs through Sunday. You can save up to 5% more on certain purchases compared to last year. That is for online and in-person purchases.

There are no taxes on supplies such as backpacks, pens, or paper up to $50 worth. Clothing and shoes must cost $100 or less, and most computers and computer accessories less than $1,500.

Lawmakers passed a law waiving all taxes, so depending on what your local tax is, you can get additional savings up to 5%. This only applies in Missouri. Illinois’ sales tax holiday won’t be done this year.

Click here to learn more about the tax holiday in Missouri.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7
Spot Showers Today, Scattered Storms Tonight
William Burns, 39, and Rachel Burns, 32, are charged with enticement or attempted enticement of...
Couple accused of trying to entice girl, 11, in University City
justin smith
South City man regains custody of son after recovering from fentanyl, alcohol use
Whistleblower complaint alleges unlawful hires, improper pay raises in St. Louis government
Whistleblower complaint alleges unlawful hires, improper pay raises in St. Louis City government
Hailey Zenk will be charged as an adult after a Lincoln County crash that killed 3 teenagers.
Driver in fatal Lincoln County crash certified as adult

Latest News

James Dawson is accused of custodial sexual misconduct and criminal sexual abuse.
Sonographer contracted by Illinois Department of Corrections accused of sex abuse
Police on scene of a shooting on Aug. 3, 2023
Suspect in custody after woman shot in South City
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a new House Bill today to establish a new program that...
Gov. Pritzker signs bill establishing Farm to Foodbank Program in Illinois
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather