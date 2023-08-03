Tax holiday begins this weekend in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- This weekend, a tax holiday in Missouri is aimed at helping people who are buying school supplies before the new school year begins.

Missouri’s 2023 back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Friday and runs through Sunday. You can save up to 5% more on certain purchases compared to last year. That is for online and in-person purchases.

There are no taxes on supplies such as backpacks, pens, or paper up to $50 worth. Clothing and shoes must cost $100 or less, and most computers and computer accessories less than $1,500.

Lawmakers passed a law waiving all taxes, so depending on what your local tax is, you can get additional savings up to 5%. This only applies in Missouri. Illinois’ sales tax holiday won’t be done this year.

