Supplies for the 2023-24 school year: what you need to know

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Public Schools has listed the supplies students will need for the 2023-24 school year.

To register with SLPS, you will need:

Official passport or birth certificate

Parent or legal guardian identification

Proof of residency

Currently immunization record

Athletic physical

Urban League and SLPS are giving away free supplies and helping with registration on August 5 at America’s Center.

Supply for the 2023-24 school year include:

Elementary School:

Folders

Single Subject Notebooks

Primary Writing Journal (Grades PreK-2)

Composition Book (Grades 3-5)

No. 2 Pencils

Pencil Sharpener

Larger Eraser

Markers

Colored Pencils

Ruler

Safety Scissors

Glue Sticks

Middle and High School

Folders

Single Subject Notebooks

Composition Book

Graphing Paper

Blue or Black Ballpoint Pens

Highlighters

Colored Pencils

#2 pencils

Pencil sharpener

Large Eraser

Ruler

Scientific Calculator (Middle School Only)

Graphing Calculator (High School Only)

A list of school colors and uniforms can be found on the SLPS website.

For more help with back-to-school planning, visit News 4′s Back-to-School page.

