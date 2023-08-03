Surprise Squad
Supplies for the 2023-24 school year: what you need to know

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Public Schools has listed the supplies students will need for the 2023-24 school year.

To register with SLPS, you will need:

  • Official passport or birth certificate
  • Parent or legal guardian identification
  • Proof of residency
  • Currently immunization record
  • Athletic physical

Urban League and SLPS are giving away free supplies and helping with registration on August 5 at America’s Center.

Supply for the 2023-24 school year include:

Elementary School:

  • Folders
  • Single Subject Notebooks
  • Primary Writing Journal (Grades PreK-2)
  • Composition Book (Grades 3-5)
  • No. 2 Pencils
  • Pencil Sharpener
  • Larger Eraser
  • Markers
  • Colored Pencils
  • Ruler
  • Safety Scissors
  • Glue Sticks

Middle and High School

  • Folders
  • Single Subject Notebooks
  • Composition Book
  • Graphing Paper
  • Blue or Black Ballpoint Pens
  • Highlighters
  • Colored Pencils
  • #2 pencils
  • Pencil sharpener
  • Large Eraser
  • Ruler
  • Scientific Calculator (Middle School Only)
  • Graphing Calculator (High School Only)

A list of school colors and uniforms can be found on the SLPS website.

For more help with back-to-school planning, visit News 4′s Back-to-School page.

