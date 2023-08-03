Supplies for the 2023-24 school year: what you need to know
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Public Schools has listed the supplies students will need for the 2023-24 school year.
To register with SLPS, you will need:
- Official passport or birth certificate
- Parent or legal guardian identification
- Proof of residency
- Currently immunization record
- Athletic physical
Urban League and SLPS are giving away free supplies and helping with registration on August 5 at America’s Center.
Supply for the 2023-24 school year include:
Elementary School:
- Folders
- Single Subject Notebooks
- Primary Writing Journal (Grades PreK-2)
- Composition Book (Grades 3-5)
- No. 2 Pencils
- Pencil Sharpener
- Larger Eraser
- Markers
- Colored Pencils
- Ruler
- Safety Scissors
- Glue Sticks
Middle and High School
- Folders
- Single Subject Notebooks
- Composition Book
- Graphing Paper
- Blue or Black Ballpoint Pens
- Highlighters
- Colored Pencils
- #2 pencils
- Pencil sharpener
- Large Eraser
- Ruler
- Scientific Calculator (Middle School Only)
- Graphing Calculator (High School Only)
A list of school colors and uniforms can be found on the SLPS website.
