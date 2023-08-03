Surprise Squad
St. Louis County goes to Level 2 as governments & residents prep for possible flooding

By Jon Kipper
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The incoming storms are leading to a bit of deja vu for those that just suffered from flooding last year.

That includes Hobo’s at the American Legion, a bar and grill in St. Peters that suffered from flooding last July. It’s a few blocks away from Dardenne Creek.

“None of us got any sleep over it because we just watching it happen and there’s nothing we can do at that point.”

The popular restaurant was a mess over a year ago. The cellar flooded, destroying stocks of beer and paperwork. Water also got into the dining area, tearing up their floors.

Employees, including Sarah Bellman, worry more water could be coming.

“It’s definitely really scary and really sad. Obviously, there is nothing we can do to prevent anything from happening around here,” said Bellman.

And governments are taking the threat seriously.

Down in St. Louis County, the emergency operations center activated level II, meaning now staff is coordinating with organizations like Missouri Department of Transportation and the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District to be ready before and after the storm.

While the rain has already started, they said to be ready for obstacles driving to work Thursday.

“It is happening during the night. A lot of people are asleep; they’re not aware what is going on in their neighborhood, so that’s one of our biggest concerns. Flash flooding happens very fast,” said Ann Vastmans, St. Louis County Emergency Management Specialist.

Vastmans also said if you’re in an area vulnerable to floods, be prepared.

“Move your belongings, especially if they’re in a basement, to a table or something higher. Make sure you’re storing your important documents somewhere waterproof. Have a bag ready.”

