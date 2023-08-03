Spot Showers Today, Scattered Storms Tonight

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

A few spot showers today and this evening

Not as heavy, but scattered rain and storms overnight

Isolated severe storm overnight southwest of St. Louis Metro

More rain & storms at times Saturday & Sunday

This Evening and tonight: It remains very muggy, though clouds are keeping temps down today. A few spot showers may redevelop here and there through the evening. Then more scattered showers and storms develop overnight. These storms can produce 0.5″ to 1.5″ in isolated spots, and that’s more likely to happen over hard hit areas with rain the past 2 days. While widespread flooding is not expected, a few hot spots of isolated flooding are possible southwest of St. Louis where soils are saturated. Also, there is a lowest level 1 severe risk for areas southwest as you’ll see in tonight’s severe risk map below. Rain will taper off in the morning.

What’s Next? A mainly dry Friday but some brief showers may pop up here and there. Expect more organized scattered rain and storms to develop early Saturday morning. The weekend will have plenty of dry time but we have a 50% chance of rain & storms Saturday & Sunday. Timing favors evening through morning, but check back as we get closer to the weekend and better pinpoint the timing. A front comes through Sunday so that Monday and Tuesday will be warm but not too hot with mainly dry weather.

