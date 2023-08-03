Sonographer contracted by Illinois Department of Corrections accused of sex abuse

HILLSBORO, Ill (KMOV) - A man contracted by the Illinois Department of Corrections to perform sonograms on inmates is accused of custodial sexual misconduct.

The Illinois State Police Department said James Dawson, 66, of Hillsboro, Illinois was arrested on charges of custodial sexual misconduct and criminal sexual abuse. He was taken into custody after a year-long investigation.

According to the department, Dawson’s charges involved seven separate victims. No other information was released by police.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with additional information to call 217-206-0449.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.