Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Sonographer contracted by Illinois Department of Corrections accused of sex abuse

James Dawson is accused of custodial sexual misconduct and criminal sexual abuse.
James Dawson is accused of custodial sexual misconduct and criminal sexual abuse.(Illinois State Police)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO, Ill (KMOV) - A man contracted by the Illinois Department of Corrections to perform sonograms on inmates is accused of custodial sexual misconduct.

The Illinois State Police Department said James Dawson, 66, of Hillsboro, Illinois was arrested on charges of custodial sexual misconduct and criminal sexual abuse. He was taken into custody after a year-long investigation.

According to the department, Dawson’s charges involved seven separate victims. No other information was released by police.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with additional information to call 217-206-0449.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spot Showers Today, Scattered Storms Tonight
Spot Showers Today, Scattered Storms Tonight
William Burns, 39, and Rachel Burns, 32, are charged with enticement or attempted enticement of...
Couple accused of trying to entice girl, 11, in University City
justin smith
South City man regains custody of son after recovering from fentanyl, alcohol use
Whistleblower complaint alleges unlawful hires, improper pay raises in St. Louis government
Whistleblower complaint alleges unlawful hires, improper pay raises in St. Louis City government
Hailey Zenk will be charged as an adult after a Lincoln County crash that killed 3 teenagers.
Driver in fatal Lincoln County crash certified as adult

Latest News

Sentence handed down to St. Louis man accused of threatening to rape women
Bathroom Door in Waterloo
Petition circulating to reverse updated Waterloo CUSD #5 bathroom policy
St. Peters workers file federal complaint over Amazon working conditions
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announces upcoming efforts to help connect families to rental...
Mayor signs bill in effort to limit unlawful open carry of guns in St. Louis city