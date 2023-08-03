Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

SLPS to host Back-To-School Expo offering free supplies, registration help

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Public School District has partnered with Urban League to host a Back-To-School Expo that is set to help children register for school and get free school supplies before the first day back.

The event is set for Saturday, August 5 and will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at America’s Center 701 Convention Plaza, Saint Louis, Mo.

Urban League and St. Louis Public Schools are hosting a Back-to-School Expo to help kids and...
Urban League and St. Louis Public Schools are hosting a Back-to-School Expo to help kids and their guardians be prepared August 5, 2023.(SLPS)

Those in attendance will be able to get free school supplies, gifts and prizes, haircuts, vaccination records, physicals, transportation, as well as food. Adults at the event will also be able to apply for jobs at SLPS and learn about paid internships.

Free transportation will be provided from area schools to America’s Center for the event.

SLPS will host a back-to-school expo with free transportation to the event August 5, 2023.
SLPS will host a back-to-school expo with free transportation to the event August 5, 2023.(SLPS)

SLPS is set to start classes on August 21.

For more help with back-to-school planning, visit News 4′s Back-to-School page.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spot Showers Today, Scattered Storms Tonight
Spot Showers Today, Scattered Storms Tonight
William Burns, 39, and Rachel Burns, 32, are charged with enticement or attempted enticement of...
Couple accused of trying to entice girl, 11, in University City
justin smith
South City man regains custody of son after recovering from fentanyl, alcohol use
Hailey Zenk will be charged as an adult after a Lincoln County crash that killed 3 teenagers.
Driver in fatal Lincoln County crash certified as adult
Whistleblower complaint alleges unlawful hires, improper pay raises in St. Louis government
Whistleblower complaint alleges unlawful hires, improper pay raises in St. Louis City government

Latest News

School Supplies generic
Supplies for the 2023-24 school year: what you need to know
School Supplies generic
Tax holiday begins this weekend in Missouri
School for Black boys coming to North City
School for Black boys coming to North City
SCOTUS student debt
St. Louis locals react to SCOTUS ruling on student loan forgiveness