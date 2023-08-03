SLPS to host Back-To-School Expo offering free supplies, registration help

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Public School District has partnered with Urban League to host a Back-To-School Expo that is set to help children register for school and get free school supplies before the first day back.

The event is set for Saturday, August 5 and will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at America’s Center 701 Convention Plaza, Saint Louis, Mo.

Urban League and St. Louis Public Schools are hosting a Back-to-School Expo to help kids and their guardians be prepared August 5, 2023. (SLPS)

Those in attendance will be able to get free school supplies, gifts and prizes, haircuts, vaccination records, physicals, transportation, as well as food. Adults at the event will also be able to apply for jobs at SLPS and learn about paid internships.

Free transportation will be provided from area schools to America’s Center for the event.

SLPS will host a back-to-school expo with free transportation to the event August 5, 2023. (SLPS)

SLPS is set to start classes on August 21.

