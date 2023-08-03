Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Sentence handed down to St. Louis man accused of threatening to rape women

(Action News 5)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A St. Louis man has been sentenced to prison after he admitted to harassing women in the St. Louis area.

Robert D. Merkle, 54, was sentenced to 71 months in prison. He will then be on supervised release for three years, during which he will be banned from using or possessing electronic devices and accessing the internet without permission.

“Robert Merkle has terrorized innocent women for years,” said U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming. “This lengthy prison sentence and the term of supervised release will prevent him from harassing women for nearly nine years, and hopefully deter him from engaging in similar behavior ever again.”

Merkle pleaded guilty in March. He admitted to harassing women in the St. Louis area and across the country for months. At the time, he was on parole for similar crimes with different victims. He reportedly met several of his victims on dating sites.

One victim contacted Town & Country police after receiving text messages from Merkle that stated he made a copy of her house key and was going to break into her home and rape her.

Merkle was previously charged with harassment in 2017 and 2018 in Jefferson County Circuit Court and St. Louis Circuit Court. he still faces a pending felony charge of harassment in St. Louis County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spot Showers Today, Scattered Storms Tonight
Spot Showers Today, Scattered Storms Tonight
William Burns, 39, and Rachel Burns, 32, are charged with enticement or attempted enticement of...
Couple accused of trying to entice girl, 11, in University City
justin smith
South City man regains custody of son after recovering from fentanyl, alcohol use
Hailey Zenk will be charged as an adult after a Lincoln County crash that killed 3 teenagers.
Driver in fatal Lincoln County crash certified as adult
Whistleblower complaint alleges unlawful hires, improper pay raises in St. Louis government
Whistleblower complaint alleges unlawful hires, improper pay raises in St. Louis City government

Latest News

Local artist spreads happiness by creating smiles
Local artist spreads happiness by creating smiles
Efforts made to preserve historic Brooklyn, Illinois history
Efforts made to preserve historic Brooklyn, Illinois history
state fair
Illinois State Fair starts next week
Urban farmers worry this week’s heavy rains may be too much of a good thing
Urban farmers worry this week’s heavy rains may be too much of a good thing
Police investigate string of cellphone store break-ins
Police investigate string of cellphone store break-ins