Rain Shuts Down West & South of St. Louis Through the Morning

Remainder of Thursday’s First Alert Weather Day Canceled

Threat of Severe Storms and Flooding Has Ended in St. Louis Metro Area

Flooding Threat & Chance of Strong Storms Continues West and South of St. Louis Through Mid- to Late-Morning

This Morning: Storms packing heavy rain will taper off south and west of St. Louis, with just a few showers expected across the St. Louis metro area.

What’s Next? Any lingering rain will quickly taper off and end from mid- to late-morning. Expect a mainly dry but muggy afternoon with some breaks in the clouds. There is a low chance of rain Friday, but those chances increase to about 40% this weekend as a few weather disturbances move across Missouri and Illinois. That said, there will be lots of dry time this weekend too. The first half of next work-week is trending cooler and less humid - a refreshing change.

