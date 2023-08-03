Rain Shuts Down West & South of St. Louis Through the Morning
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Click here to download the First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather:
- Remainder of Thursday’s First Alert Weather Day Canceled
- Threat of Severe Storms and Flooding Has Ended in St. Louis Metro Area
- Flooding Threat & Chance of Strong Storms Continues West and South of St. Louis Through Mid- to Late-Morning
This Morning: Storms packing heavy rain will taper off south and west of St. Louis, with just a few showers expected across the St. Louis metro area.
What’s Next? Any lingering rain will quickly taper off and end from mid- to late-morning. Expect a mainly dry but muggy afternoon with some breaks in the clouds. There is a low chance of rain Friday, but those chances increase to about 40% this weekend as a few weather disturbances move across Missouri and Illinois. That said, there will be lots of dry time this weekend too. The first half of next work-week is trending cooler and less humid - a refreshing change.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.