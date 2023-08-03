As more storms approach, concerns grow in neighborhoods with dying ash trees

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thousands of dying ash trees continue to threaten neighborhoods during storm season.

Local tree populations have suffered in the past several years due to the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle that burrows beneath an ash tree’s bark, weakening the tree.

The City of St. Louis has identified more than 15 thousand ash trees in the area. A city spokesperson said the Forestry Division has already removed roughly 3200 trees since 2020.

Along 59th St. through The Hill neighborhood are several clusters of ashes. Many of the tall trees have brown, brittle canopies, small leaf clusters sprouting near the base of the trunk, and fungus growing.

Justine Kandra, a horticulturist with the Missouri Botanical Garden, said all of those signs point to an emerald ash borer infestation.

“Ash trees were a huge component of streetscaping, as well as our native forest here in the area,” Kandra said. “Unfortunately, because of the ash borers, that’s becoming a huge liability.”

Many of the people living near the trees were nervous about the prospect of falling branches.

Danny Crutcher rarely parks under the ash near his home. He said a neighbor advised him to avoid it several years ago.

“If one of those comes down, it’s not going to be pretty for your car,” he said. “It’s going to cause damage eventually for the neighborhood.”

The City’s Forestry Division said it has been treating some ash trees with chemicals to prevent infestation, focusing on healthier trees with a larger diameter.

