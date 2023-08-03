Mayor signs bill in effort to limit unlawful open carry of guns in St. Louis city

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed Board Bill 29 into law Thursday, making it illegal to carry a gun without a concealed carry permit within city limits.

The bill was passed by the board of aldermen on July 20. Those who violate the new law can be charged with unlawful display of a weapon. Adults could be fined up to $500 and face 30 days in jail or community service. Juveniles could face community service or a fine of up to $500.

Someone who owns a concealed carry permit but does not have it on them while carrying a gun can be fined up to $35.

In June, one teenager was killed and 11 other were injured in a shooting in downtown St. Louis. One juvenile, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested this week in connection to the crime.

Alderwoman Cara Spencer sponsored Board Bill 29.

Jones sent the following statement to News 4 Thursday after signing the bill:

“Gun violence takes a devastating toll on our communities. We need to use every tool in our toolbox to make our communities, no matter the scale,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “I appreciate Ald. Spencer and Ald. Aldridge for working with Chief Tracy and the City Counselor’s office to improve these bills, bringing them into compliance with state laws and addressing operational concerns. My office has been preparing further commonsense gun safety legislation, and we look forward to partnering with the Board on their return to help protect St. Louis families.”

A firearm confiscation provision was removed from the bill in an amendment, Jones added in the statement.

