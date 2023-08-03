Man pleads guilty in connection with 2022 Pine Lawn murder

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A 28-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection with a homicide that happened in Pine Lawn in 2022.

Henry Simmons pleaded guilty to accessory murder second-degree. He was also charged with first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action, but as part of a plea deal, authorities did not prosecute those three charges.

Bryant Jones was shot and killed inside a car near the 3700 block of Salome Avenue on July 4, 2022. His car hit a pole a few hundred feet away on Avondale Avenue. Prosecutors say the shooting happened during a drug deal and that Simmons messaged Jones to set the transaction. Phone records and a witness put Simmons at the scene of the shooting.

Simmons was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

