Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Man pleads guilty in connection with 2022 Pine Lawn murder

Henry Simmons, 28, pleaded guilty to accessory murder second-degree
Henry Simmons, 28, pleaded guilty to accessory murder second-degree(St. Louis County Prosecutor)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A 28-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection with a homicide that happened in Pine Lawn in 2022.

Henry Simmons pleaded guilty to accessory murder second-degree. He was also charged with first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action, but as part of a plea deal, authorities did not prosecute those three charges.

Bryant Jones was shot and killed inside a car near the 3700 block of Salome Avenue on July 4, 2022. His car hit a pole a few hundred feet away on Avondale Avenue. Prosecutors say the shooting happened during a drug deal and that Simmons messaged Jones to set the transaction. Phone records and a witness put Simmons at the scene of the shooting.

Simmons was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding Threat Continues In Some Areas This Morning
Rain Shuts Down West & South of St. Louis Through the Morning
William Burns, 39, and Rachel Burns, 32, are charged with enticement or attempted enticement of...
Couple accused of trying to entice girl, 11, in University City
Whistleblower complaint alleges unlawful hires, improper pay raises in St. Louis government
Whistleblower complaint alleges unlawful hires, improper pay raises in St. Louis City government
justin smith
South City man regains custody of son after recovering from fentanyl, alcohol use
Highway Z semi overturned
Two tractor-trailers overturn in separate morning crashes

Latest News

Highway Z semi overturned
Two tractor-trailers overturn in separate morning crashes
St. Louis County goes to Level 2 as governments & residents prep for possible flooding
St. Louis County goes to Level 2 as governments & residents prep for possible flooding
‘We were holding calls for 2 to 3 hours ‘: Retired 911 operator says St. Louis City’s dispatch...
‘We were holding calls for 2 to 3 hours ‘: Retired 911 operator says St. Louis City’s dispatch center issues are putting lives in danger
St. Louis County goes to Level 2 as governments & residents prep for possible flooding
St. Louis County goes to Level 2 as governments & residents prep for possible flooding