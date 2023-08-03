Surprise Squad
Man accused of ramming unmarked police car with stolen Hyundai in South City

Rodney Patterson, 46, is charged with second-degree assault-special victim, third-degree...
Rodney Patterson, 46, is charged with second-degree assault-special victim, third-degree assault-special victim, unlawful possession of a firearm, tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, first-degree property damage, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon(SLMPD)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is facing charges, accused of ramming an unmarked police car with a stolen Hyundai in South City Tuesday.

Rodney Patterson, 46, is charged with second-degree assault-special victim, third-degree assault-special victim, unlawful possession of a firearm, tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, first-degree property damage, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police say he rammed an unmarked police car with a stolen white Hyundai Entourage in the 1600 block of S. Jefferson around 6:30 p.m. He then got out of the car and ran, but was arrested a short distance away. A detective was injured and was taken to a local hospital.

Officers say they searched the Hyundai and found a gun and suspected narcotics. Patterson is being held without bond.

