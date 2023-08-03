Flooding Threat Continues In Some Areas This Morning

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Remainder of Thursday’s First Alert Weather Day Canceled

Threat of Severe Storms and Flooding Has Ended in St. Louis Metro Area

Flooding Threat & Chance of Severe Storms Continues In Certain Areas, Mainly West and South of St. Louis, Through Mid-Morning

This Morning: Damaging storms with torrential rain will taper off south and west of St. Louis, with just a few showers expected across the St. Louis metro area. Still, flooding is possible in some areas outside of the immediate St. Louis area, especially to the west and south, but also in some of our eastern-most Illinois communities.

What’s Next? Any lingering rain will quickly taper off and end from mid- to late-morning. Expect a mainly dry but muggy afternoon with some breaks in the clouds. There is a low chance of rain Friday, but those chances increase to about 40% this weekend as a few weather disturbances move across Missouri and Illinois. That said, there will be lots of dry time this weekend too. The first half of next work-week is trending cooler and less humid - a refreshing change.

