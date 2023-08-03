Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Dad drowns after saving his 3 kids from canal

Divers searched the water, but efforts to rescue the 42-year-old victim were unsuccessful. His...
Divers searched the water, but efforts to rescue the 42-year-old victim were unsuccessful. His body was later recovered by the divers.(Source: WABC via CNN)
By WABC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, N.J. (WABC) - The search for a New Jersey father who disappeared after saving his children from drowning ended in tragedy when divers found his body.

Franklin Township Police received a 911 call Wednesday reporting a man in the water at the Delaware and Raritan Canal, with three children on the shore.

Witnesses told police the children – ages 8, 11 and 13 – went into the water and quickly became distressed. That’s when their 42-year-old father went into the water to help. He pulled his children to shallow water but struggled to maintain his balance.

Responding officers found the children out of the water but could not locate their father.

Divers searched the water, but efforts to rescue the victim were unsuccessful. His body was recovered by the divers around 5:30 p.m.

The children were treated at the scene and released without further medical attention.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rainfall forecast for Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
Flooding Threat Continues In Some Areas This Morning
William Burns, 39, and Rachel Burns, 32, are charged with enticement or attempted enticement of...
Couple accused of trying to entice girl, 11, in University City
Whistleblower complaint alleges unlawful hires, improper pay raises in St. Louis government
Whistleblower complaint alleges unlawful hires, improper pay raises in St. Louis City government
justin smith
South City man regains custody of son after recovering from fentanyl, alcohol use
Highway Z semi overturned
Two tractor-trailers overturn in separate morning crashes

Latest News

Highway Z semi overturned
Two tractor-trailers overturn in separate morning crashes
FILE - Tennessee Reps. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, left, and Justin Jones, D-Nashville, speak to...
2 members of expelled ‘Tennessee Three’ vie to win back their legislative seats
FILE - Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks during a...
Trump to face judge in DC over charges that he tried to overturn 2020 presidential election
An indictment charges Trump with four counts related to his efforts to undo the presidential...
Former president Trump to be arraigned on 2020 election charges